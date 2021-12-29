NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a local vape shop has been raided after someone allegedly sold concentrated cannabis to a minor.

Around 1:00pm on Wednesday December 29th, the OCSO Narcotics, Criminal Investigation Unit, Warrants Unit, and New Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at the ‘Smoke and Vapor Shop’ located at 4679 Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

The warrant was issued after an investigation stemming from an incident that took place back on December 15th at the Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES. It was learned during that investigation that the vape shop was “unlawfully selling concentrated cannabis to person(s) under the age of 21.”

The results of December 29th’s raid resulted in the confiscation of a large number of marijuana vape cartridges containing concentrated cannabis. No arrests or charges have been announced at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing, and investigators say that may happen in-the-near future.

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.