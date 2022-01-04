WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed a death stemming from COVID-19 on Tuesday. A resident in their 50s died after fighting coronavirus in-hospital care. The resident had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The county health services department reported 157 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday – a new record for the most cases seen in a since day during the pandemic. The county also logged 49 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, there were 989 active coronavirus cases in Warren County. Ten of those were hospitalized, down by four from Monday. Five out of 10 are unvaccinated. Three patients in hospital care are considered in critical condition, as is one outside of the hospital. Three of those four are unvaccinated.

Warren County cases have included Omicron variant cases in recent days. Residents are advised to take caution and assume a risk of exposure whenever entering a group setting.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 90 were among fully vaccinated residents. To date, there have been 2,569 positive COVID-19 cases among Warren County’s 46,928 fully vaccinated residents.

For those seeking vaccination or testing the state-run clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury remains open for appointments and walk-ins. Additionally, Warren County Municipal Center is hosting clinics on the next three Tuesdays, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 11 and 18.