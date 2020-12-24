Warren County comes together to give back to childcare providers

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two groups, the Warren County Employment & Training Administration and the Southern Adirondack Child Care Network, put together gift baskets for local childcare providers. Over 100 gift baskets were made and several local businesses either donated or bought items for the baskets.
Warren County says they wanted to show their appreciation for these workers due to their diligence during the pandemic.
