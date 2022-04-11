WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County reported COVID-19 numbers spanning Monday and the preceding weekend. The county reported 90 cases. Those include 34 cases on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 34 on Monday.

As of Monday, five Warren County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, up by one from last Friday. The county has seen 168 new coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The county’s average 7-day positive test rate sits at 3.7%. To date, there have been 121 deaths stemming from coronavirus in Warren County.

Warren County Health Services is planning an upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinic for Tuesday, April 12, from 1-3 p.m. at the Human Services building at Warren County Municipal Center. The clinic is by appointment only, with spots open for registration online. All boosters offered at the clinic will be Moderna doses.

Those eligible for the booster include adults aged 50 years and older; those between ages 18-49 who were first vaccinated with the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. All of those groups must have received their first booster doses at least four months prior to receiving the second booster shot.

COVID-19 test kits can be acquired at locations including Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall and town halls around Warren County. All kits from those locations are free of charge. Warren County continues to operate a testing site by appointment only at the county municipal center, running from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays.