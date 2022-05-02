WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services reported 212 new COVID-19 cases among residents, spanning Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Those cases comprised of 75 cases on Saturday, 70 on Sunday, and 67 on Monday.

As of Monday, seven Warren County residents were hospitalized for reasons stemming from COVID-19 infection. That number is unchanged from Friday. There have been 309 new cases over the last five days. The county’s 7-day average positive case rate stood at 9.2%.

The county noted on Monday that the New York State Department of Health has decided to cease outreach to positive COVID-19 patients following their diagnosis. In response, the county is initiating a program to reach out to newly-reported cases in order to answer questions and provide whatever forms of guidance patients may need.

“Our goal is to ensure that those who become ill with COVID-19 have the information they need regarding treatment, isolation and how to protect loved ones as we continue to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Warren County’s test positivity rate is over 9% as of today, and I encourage mask use while inside and unable to distance from others to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable to COVID infection.”

The county’s next coronavirus vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday, May 3. The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center, by appointment online. The county also continues to operate a daily testing site from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays, by appointment, at the municipal center.