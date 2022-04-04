WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, which stem from Monday and over the course of the weekend. That total includes 33 cases reported on Saturday, 26 reported on Sunday and 23 more reported on Monday.

As of Monday, there were four COVID-related hospitalizations among Warren County residents, up by one from Friday. There have been 119 new coronavirus cases in the last five days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stands at 4.1%.

Warren County Health Services is preparing to offer second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for those eligible later this week. The county will be sharing updates online as possible over the course of the week. Late last week, the county warned residents to take caution as local case numbers have begun to rise again.

To date, Warren County has seen a total of 16,058 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 121 deaths. The county’s 5-day rolling new case average sits at an average of 23.8 per day.

Warren County continues to run testing clinics daily by appointment at Warren County Municipal Center. Clinics run from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays. New York State runs a vaccine site that remains available for daily walk-in visits at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.