WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 50 recoveries. As of Monday, the county was tracking 440 active coronavirus cases, including 425 in mild condition.

As of Monday, 11 residents with COVID were hospitalized. One is considered to be in critical condition, and the rest are in moderate condition. Eight of those hospitalized are unvaccinated for coronavirus.

The majority of Monday’s new cases came from a general stream of infection at family, workplace and gathering exposures. The update comes in conjunction with the second week of New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate that all indoor businesses in New York must require either face masks or proof of vaccination upon entry.

Of Monday’s new cases, 29 were among residents who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,814 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 46,289 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County maintains a map breaking down coronavirus cases by zip code, which was updated on Monday.

For those seeking coronavirus vaccination, the New York State-run vaccine center at the Aviation Mall is still operating. Additionally, Warren County is hosting vaccine clinics for the next two Tuesdays, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.