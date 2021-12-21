WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 71 recoveries. As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring a total of 427 active coronavirus cases. including 411 with mild illness.

As of Tuesday, 12 cases were hospitalized. One of those is considered to be in critical condition. The rest are all considered in moderate condition, as are four non-hospitalized cases. Nine hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 34 came from residents who had already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,848 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 46,328 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County released a new graphic on Tuesday breaking down recent cases by age and vaccine status.

Those seeking COVID vaccination or testing can visit the New York State-run site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Additionally, Warren County is hosting clinics from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Tuesdays – Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. All clinics will be held at the county municipal center.