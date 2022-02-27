WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, February 26, Warren County reported 9 new COVID-19 cases. Health Services said Friday’s case totals include 2 positive COVID-19 at-home test kit results. Officials noted this is the lowest one-day total of new cases of Warren County residents since August 29, 2021.

Health officials said they are still monitoring 5 hospitalizations, an increase of one as of Friday. Three of those have been vaccinated against coronavirus they said.

The County’s seven-day average positive coronavirus test rate is at 5.0%, with fewer cases reported during the course of the week. No additional COVID-related deaths have been reported.

Warren County’s town hall continues to provide COVID-19 at-home test kits available along with the city of Glens Falls for free distribution. In addition, antigen rapid tests kits are also being distributed through most Stewarts Shops in Warren County, with the exception of the Glen Street, and Broad Street stores because of traffic concerns.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.

Vaccination clinics will remain ongoing through the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall. Heath Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.