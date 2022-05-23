WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services posted a COVID-19 case update spanning the weekend as well as Monday. The county reported 182 new coronavirus cases, including 72 on Saturday, 54 on Sunday, and 56 on Monday. 65 of those results were reported from at-home test kits.

As of Monday, 12 Warren County residents were hospitalized for reasons stemming from COVID-19 infection. That number is up by 2 from late last week. There have been 373 new cases confirmed over the last five days. The county’s 7-day average positive case rate sits at 9.8%.

Warren County Health Services continues to warn residents to take caution when visiting graduations, concerts, proms and summer events. Those with any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home from work, and should get tested. Coronavirus test kits can be found at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, and town halls around the county.

As of Monday, Warren County still ranked as a region at high risk of community coronavirus transmission. Much of the North Country and Capital Region is also listed at a high level of risk. The curent spike is believed to have been caused by a subvariant of the Omicron variant.

The county continues to operate coronavirus booster shot and vaccine clinics. The next county-run clinic is set for Tuesday, May 24, from 1-4 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. The clinic offers Moderna booster shots. Registration in advance is required, and can be done online. The state-run vaccine clinic continues operation at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, inside the former Sears.