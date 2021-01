The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify this person in relation to a larceny case.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the person and truck in these pictures. It is in relation to a larceny at the Country Inn and Suites in Queensbury.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify the driver of this truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bateholts at (518) 743-2500.