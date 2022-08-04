WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free bottled water is up for offer at the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury. On Thursday, Aug. 4, bottled water is being offered at the municipal center, located at 1340 Route 9.

The giveaway was planned in order to beat high degrees of heat expected throughout Thursday. Highs were expected up to 98 degrees on Thursday, as of early forecasts.

“We thank our partners from New York State for providing this supply of bottled water to us to help keep our residents cool and hydrated on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year,” said Craig Leggett, Chester Supervisor and Acting Warren County Administrator.

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m., and runs until 1 p.m. while supplies last. All bottles will have a use-by date marked for the end of August.