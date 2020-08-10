Warren County officials holding press conference on Rachel Ray house fire

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A press conference on the fire at Rachael Ray’s house will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Longhorn Saloon and Pub in Lake Luzerne.
Warren County’s Office of Emergency Services and Luzerne-Hadley Fire will be answering questions.
