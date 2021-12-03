Warren County reports another COVID death in Dec. 3 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Health Services reported the death of a county resident as a result of COVID-19 infection. The resident had been in their 80s, and was not vaccinated. They had been hospitalized at the time of their death.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of those lost to COVID-19, and ask that you keep their families in your prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Please follow our Public Health guidance as we continue to work to overcome this ongoing surge of illness, and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

The county confirmed 93 new coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 96 recoveries. As of Friday, the county was monitoring a total of 621 active cases.

Sixteen cases were hospitalized as of Friday, down by one from Thursday, Four of those are considered in critical condition, and the rest are all considered in moderate condition, as are three outside of the hospital.

The county said it is continuing to see some of the highest case rates in the state. Anyone who attends any sort of crowded public setting should presume they will be exposed.

Of Friday’s new coronavirus cases, 20 were among fully vaccinated residents. To date, there have been 1,477 known COVID cases among Warren County’s 44,835 fully vaccinated residents.

This week, the New York State-run coronavirus vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury reopened for vaccinations, booster shots and testing. Appointments can be scheduled online. Walk-ins are accepted on certain days.

COVID vaccine clinics are also scheduled for the next three Tuesdays – Dec. 7, 14 and 21 – at Warren County Municipal Center. All three are scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m.