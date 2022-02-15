WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Warren County confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases. Daily numbers come from New York State contact tracing.

There were seven hospitalizations, down by two from Monday. Five of those are among residents who have at least completed their initial coronavirus vaccine doses. That hospitalization rate is the lowest that Warren County has seen since Oct. 14, 2021.

Over the last 5 days, there have been 216 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate sits at 6.4% as of Tuesday.

The next school vaccine clinic is set at Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, Feb. 17. Coronavirus vaccine and booster shots are available from 4-5:30 p.m.

Clinics also continue at Warren County Municipal Center. They are held every Tuesday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.