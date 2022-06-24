WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Social Services is advising residents to keep an eye out for a text message-based scam seen around New York State. The scam sends text messages claiming to come from “P-EBT Blocked” – which the state says does not refer to any state entity or group.

New York State residents encountering the scam have recieved a text message including a telephone number, followed by the text “P-EBT blocked” as well as a message ID. Any EBT customer or other resident should disregard the message.

Anyone who receives the text should take special caution, as responding could lead to a loss of EBT funds or benefits. Anyone with questions regarding the scam can call Warren County at (518) 761-6300.