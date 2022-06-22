WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Washington County Public Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 case data. Data runs up to the preceding Friday, and is updated weekly.

As of Friday, June 17, Washington County had 27 active coronavirus cases. That number includes at-home test kit reports as well as lab results.

As of Friday, the county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 5.8%, not counting at-home tests. There were six hospitalized Washington County residents diagnosed with coronavirus. To date, there have been 89 COVID-related deaths in Washington County.

As of recent reports, the CDC has classified Washington County at a low rate of COVID-19 exposure risk. Neighboring Warren County sits at a medium level. Both counties have seen dropping case numbers over recent weeks.

Washington County Public Health continues to offer free coronavirus at-home test kits. Kits can be picked up at the Building B entrance to Washington County Municipal Center, as well as the Washington County Public Health Department, both located in Fort Edward. Kits at both locations are available during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The county sites also host a COVID-19 test site, featuring lab-confirmed PCR testing with a 48-hour turnaround time. Testing by appointment only is available at the Washington County Public Health Office. Those looking to get tested must register online.

Those seeking a coronavirus vaccine or eligible for a booster shot should contact Washington County directly, and can do so at (518) 746-2400. The nearest state-run coronavirus vaccine clinic, located at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, closed last week. The Crossgates Mall location in Albany is set to close this weekend.