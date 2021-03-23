Washington County missing child case featured in Crime Junkie podcast

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The case of a missing Washington County child has grabbed the national spotlight. The disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker was recently featured on the wildly popular Crime Junkie podcast.

Jaliek was last seen with his adoptive father, Stephen Kerr, after going missing from a family home in Greenwich on November 1, 2007. The hosts of Crime Junkie, Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that they felt a connection to Jaliek’s story.

The hosts work with and support organizations that advocate for children. Prawat, who was adopted as an infant, is a foster and adoptive parent herself.

The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department says Stephen Kerr remains a person of interest in the case, but he and his wife Jocelyn McDonald deny he had any involvement in Jaliek’s disappearance.

Their attorney, Jeffrey McMorris, released a statement saying, “The family remains committed to seeing Jaliek safely home, and if these broadcasts raise public awareness, they could be helpful in that effort.”

