WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple school districts within Washington County are operating under a two-hour delay on Tuesday, with some closing for the day. These delays stem from bomb threats made earlier Tuesday morning. As a result, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating these threats.

WCSO says that nine school districts received an anonymous email sent to each individual school. WSCO responded with multiple resources including three explosive detection K-9s and worked with school officials. New York State Police and other local agencies also worked with school officials to conduct a thorough sweep of the schools as a precaution.

WSCO says no credible threats were found, but they will continue to have a presence at the schools throughout the remainder of the day. Parents should expect to see deputies routinely in and around the school in the near future.

Multiple school districts in the area, including Hudson Falls Central School District, Hartford Central School District, and Granville Central School District, say they received bomb threats early Tuesday morning. Other districts are in delay as a precaution. You can check closings and delays on News10’s website.

