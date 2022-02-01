WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County is operating a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, as many counties continue to do as Omicron and other variants spread and new cases pop up. On Tuesday, the county said they would be moving the clinic as a new month begins.

The clinic, open Tuesdays and Thursdays, will be open at a new location at Washington County Public Health, located at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 3-6 p.m. starting Tuesday and offers coronavirus vaccine first, second and booster doses. The clinics offer Pfizer doses for ages 5 and up, and Moderna for ages 18 and up.

Walk-ins are accepted when possible. Appointments can be made by phone at (518) 746-2400.

Additionally, the county’s efforts to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to far-out parts of the county continue this month. The county’s #VaxToSchool effort comes to Whitehall Central School District on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Clinics are open to the public.

Meanwhile, Washington County also recently opened a COVID-19 PCR testing site at the Burgoyne Ave. campus in Fort Edward. Tests have a 48-hour turnaround time for results. The clinic is appointment only, with appointment scheduling online at the county website.