Washington man caught playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones behind the wheel

KING COUNTY, W.A. (WCMH) — A Washington State Patrol trooper came across a man playing Pokemon Go on eight different phones on Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a trooper came across a driver pulled over on the side of a highway near Sea-Tac Airport.

Next to the driver was a piece of foam holding eight different phones, all with Pokemon Go on the screen.

The trooper gave the driver a warning for stopping on the shoulder and had him put the phones away.

