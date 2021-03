CONYNGHAM, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Check out the final moments of this youth basketball game when 8-year-old Jack Morelli scored the game-winning three-pointer to win the CVCO (Conyngham Valley Community Organization) 2nd – 5th grade, Shooting Stars Championships!

The game was held on Friday between the Sixers and the Celtics.

It was 26-26 with 3 seconds left on the clock. Jack, playing for the Sixers drains the shot to put them over the top for the win.