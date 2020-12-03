WATCH: A fireball caught lighting up the sky, WNY residents report sightings

(WIVB)– Many people across Western New York say they saw a fireball today.
The American Meteor Society received dozens of reports of fireball sightings around noon.
The sightings span from Virginia to Toronto, Canada.
This is a video taken from the CN Tower today.
It was provided to us by Earth Cam.
Check out the video in the player above.
