WATCH: A fireball caught lighting up the sky, WNY residents report sightings

(WIVB)– Many people across Western New York say they saw a fireball today.

The American Meteor Society received dozens of reports of fireball sightings around noon.

The sightings span from Virginia to Toronto, Canada.

This is a video taken from the CN Tower today.

It was provided to us by Earth Cam.

