WATCH: Breaking down the Houston Cougars

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team takes on the Houston Cougars in a Sweet 16 showdown Saturday night at 9:55 p.m. on TBS.

Former NewsChannel 9 Sports anchor Sal Maneen moved back home to Houston and covers the Cougars for a Houston television station.

Sal knows the Orange. He knows the Cougars. Who better to analyze Saturday’s game? He also makes a prediction on the outcome of the game.

You can watch the discussion between NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti and former NewsChannel 9 sports anchor Sal Maneen in the player above.