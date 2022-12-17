ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s Saturday night football at Highmark Stadium and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is set you get you ready with everything you need to know for the game.

You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Weather a factor?

You bet. Snow is expected to become heavy in the area midday, making travel difficult in some areas with totals anywhere from 4-8″. Snow totals by the start of the game could reach around a foot, with another 2-4″ expected during the game. You can read a more detailed forecast here.

What should I know about the Dolphins?

The Bills’ division rival is 8-5 on the season, but coming off a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. The Dolphins took the first meeting between the rivals, 21-19, back in Week 2.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

BKL will return on Saturday, December 24 at 11 a.m. before the Bills face the Chicago Bears.