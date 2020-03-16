SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The iconic Carrier Dome roof was deflated this morning. It took about 45 minutes for the roof to come down.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Carrier Dome roof deflated this morning
- 3-16-20: Mostly sunny today, rain returns on Tuesday
- Darius Joshua picks his five favorite basketball moments of the season
- PHOTOS: Empty shelves at Evans Mills Walmart show reality of shortage of goods
- NYS Department of Corrections temporarily suspends visitation at all correctional facilities
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.