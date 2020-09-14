Coach Babers and the Orange looking ahead to Pitt game this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing its season-opener against North Carolina, Head Coach Dino Babers and Syracuse are looking ahead to their upcoming game against No. 25 Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 19.

Reflecting on the loss to UNC, Babers said he’s got a good football team and for three quarters it was a good game, but “we left too meat much on the bone”.

Babers felt it was a lot of “self-errors” and going forward, players will need to look at their performances honestly and make those corrections going forward. He expects to see that progress against Pitt, which won its first game against Austin Peay 55-0.

“I think that everybody improves greatly from the first game to the second game,” said Babers. “After the second game I think we’ll know a lot more about our football team.”

Babers said he’s glad to be back on the field and being able to play. He said “It was great and fun to be out there with the guys.”

He also discussed the offensive performance overall, how Tommy DeVito played, the run game, and praised Chris Elmore’s first start at left guard. Babers was encouraged by the defensive performance as well against the Tarheels.

Syracuse travels to Pittsburgh for a noon kick on Saturday, September 19th from Heinz Field.