In order for regions to reopen, Cuomo says certain guidelines must be met

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Rochester on Monday, where he delivered his daily coronavirus briefing.

Cuomo listed a number of guidelines that regions have to meet before they can consider reopening. Below is a map of New York State showing regions of high and low risk.

Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in the total hospitalizations and deaths on a 3-day rolling average In regions with few COVID cases, cannon exceed 15 new total cases for 5 new deaths on a 3-day rolling average In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, a region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day Regions must have at least 30% total hospital and ICU bets available Hospitals must have at least 90 days of PPE stockpiled According to Dr. Birx, 30 tests must be available for every 1,000 residents per month Regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region Open businesses in phases Businesses must have new safety precautions Regional control rooms to monitor the rate of infection

When it comes to the number of coronavirus cases in New York State, Cuomo said the numbers are still falling, albeit slowly. On Sunday, there were 226 deaths related to coronavirus.

“This number isn’t declining like I’d hoped,” Cuomo said.

