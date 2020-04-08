Gov. Cuomo directing flags be flown at half-staff for coronavirus victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo started his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday saying that the day was full of mixed emotions. He says the good is that what the state is doing with social distancing and NY PAUSE is working. However, New York saw 779 people die from coronavirus-related illnesses on Tuesday.

“The curve is flattening because of our actions, but it isn’t a time to get complacent,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that on 9/11, there were 2,753 people who died at the World Trade Center. Coronavirus has already taken 6,268 New Yorkers. Because of this, Cuomo has said that flags are to be flown at half-staff across the state to honor the victims.

“Every number is a face. Every number is a family,” Cuomo said. “Be responsible for your health.”

Cuomo also said that all New Yorkers will be able to vote absentee during the June 23rd primary.

Cuomo ended his briefing by wishing those of the Jewish faith a Happy Passover, saying, “Passover says we remember the past, we learn from the past, we remember the lessons of the past, we teach a new generation of the past, but there is a new lesson of hope.”

To watch the entire press conference, click the video below: