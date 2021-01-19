WATCH: Denver woman confronts porch pirate caught in the act

DENVER (KDVR) — A teacher in Denver recently confronted a porch pirate who paid a visit to her home, and it was caught on video.

“I can hear the gate unlock at my house, and my dog and I always look when the gate gets unlocked. We were like, ‘Who’s there?’” said Stephanie Hall, who works from home.

Surveillance video at Hall’s home captured a man trying to take a package from her porch. Standing 5 feet tall, Hall went up to the man and took back what was her boyfriend’s work delivery.

“I ran out the door, and I just yelled at him. That was my first instinct,” Hall said, adding, “I’m not scared, especially because I live on 8th and it is a main street, and I know if anything happens, I can yell for help.”

Hall said the man told her he was lost and that she could keep the package. The entire interaction happened in 15 seconds.

Package theft has become increasingly commonplace.

“They will follow the Amazon trucks in the area and swoop them when they are dropped off,” Hall said.

About 14% of Americans said they had been victims of package theft over a 12-month period, according to a September 2020 online survey of 1,790 U.S. adults from Finder.com. Such thefts amounted to $5.4 billion in package losses in the U.S., affecting about 35.5 million Americans, the survey found.

Hall was able to get a close look at the man who came to her home, saying she can warn others.

“He had really thick black seeing glasses. The dude was like six foot, and he just had the audacity,” she said, adding, “He was on a mission. [He] had a backpack with a side pouch and stuff.”