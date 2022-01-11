(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s basketball assistant coach Gerry McNamara joined Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia on the radio version of “Orange Nation” Tuesday. The SU legend talked about their upcoming game vs. Pitt inside the dome, SU’s slow start to the season, and how this Orange team compares to the one Gerry played for in 2006. You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.

