Gov. Cuomo reports lowest coronavirus deaths since start of outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a bible in hand, Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the continuing protests and riots in New York state and spoke about the decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths.

“Here in New York we actually read the bible,” Cuomo said before reading some excerpts aloud in his briefing as he criticized President Donald Trump his actions earlier in the week.

“There’s a lot going on and we have to understand what’s going on. The COVID crisis and the murder of Mr. Floyd,” Cuomo said.

The issues he said are both racially charged and politically charged.

In the 95th day since the first COVID-19 case in New York State, Cuomo reported the lowest number of hospitalizations and lowest death toll the state has seen. The death toll for June 3rd was 49 people of which 37 died in hospitals and 12 in nursing homes.

He said it has been 10 days since the murder of the George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while in police custody. Since the death of Floyd the nation has seen increasing protest and riots in several cities.

Cuomo said some people are morphing the terms protesting and looting together, but there are differences and should be noted.

He urges those exercising their right to peacefully protest to do so in a way that is non-violent and to respect the curfew because police is dealing with the looting, which he says is criminal behavior.

Police must be empowered to keep order, stop looting and stop criminal activity, he said. Protests across the state were mainly peaceful last night, he said.

He issued a response to the New York Police Department and said he never criticized the police officers, his problem was with the management and deployment of resources.

The Capital Region was cleared by international experts to begin Phase Two of reopening on June 3. The Capital Region entered Phase One two weeks ago after hiring enough contact tracers to fulfill the Governor’s guidelines for reopening.