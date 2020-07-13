Cuomo: NY faces 2 new COVID threats: non-compliance and travel

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 data for New York State continues to improve. “That’s the good news,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo during his press conference Monday morning. “But New York State faces two new threats.”

Governor Cuomo made yet another call for local governments to enforce safety precautions in their regions to prevent infection rates from spiking. “If you don’t do it, the virus will increase,” said Cuomo.

If rates spike, it could put schools reopening in jeopardy.

The New York State Department of Health released guidance Monday morning for school districts to reopen safely.

However, Cuomo said a formula will be used to determine IF school districts will reopen based on their regional infection rates.

With 39 states seeing increased COVID-19 cases, Cuomo said travelers are also another cause for concern.

“It’s déjà vu all over again,” said Cuomo. It is believed that COVID-19 came to New York via travelers from Europe.

As a result, the Department of Health is requiring travelers from states on the travel advisory fill out a location form to help with the enforcement of the quarantine.

This mandate will be enforced in every airport in New York State.

Travelers who fail to provide the Department of Health with this information could face a $2,000 fine and receive a court order to isolate.