Ventilators still in need across NYS as positive coronavirus cases soar to over 25K

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his daily coronavirus update from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, which is the site of the state’s first emergency hospital. The Javits Center could hold up to 2,000 patients and will come equipped with all the equipment and staff needed to run it.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo expressed that ventilators were in dire need across the state. He says the state could need up to 30,000 ventilators.

In New York, positive cases of coronavirus are doubling just bout every three days. On Tuesday, Cuomo said the state has more than 25,000 positive cases of COVID-19. That is up over 4,700 cases from Monday. And on Monday alone, nearly 13,000 people were tested for the virus. Cuomo reiterated that as the rate of testing goes up, so will the rate of positive cases.

“We’re looking at a bullet train going across the country,” Cuomo said of the virus.

Cuomo also spoke about the need for hospitals to increase their capacity. On Monday, he issued an executive order, stating that hospitals needed to increase their capacity by at least 50%, but would like to see that be closer to 100% when possible. He even suggested the possibility of using SUNY and CUNY dorms and even hotels as places to house people if needed.

“I will turn this state upside down to get the beds we need,” Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo also called on the federal government to reallocate supplies as needed. He said one smart way to do this is to deploy the ventilators as they are needed since different regions have different rates of infection. Cuomo even said he would oversee the transport of ventilators to other areas when New York is done with them.

