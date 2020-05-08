Cuomo extends filing for Child Victims Act to Jan. 14

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, where he gave his daily briefing.

At the briefing, Cuomo announced that he has extended the filing date for those wishing to file for the Child Victims Act until January 14, 2021. The Child Victims Act was signed in to law last year and it allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to have a path to justice.

Cuomo also said there is a concern now with how children are affected by the coronavirus. Cuomo said 73 children in New York State are seeing symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.He says if your child has any of the following symptoms, they should seek treatment immediately:

Prolonged fever of more than 5 days

Difficulting feeding or too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting

Change in skin color – becoming pale, patch and/or blue

Trouble breathing or breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount or frequency of urine

Lethargy, irritability, confusion

While there is a concern about the new cases in children, Cuomo said hospitalizations around the state are doing down. On Thursday, there were 216 deaths related to coronavirus in the state.

