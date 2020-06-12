Cuomo: NYS has lowest rate of transmission of coronavirus in the US

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in New York City, where he gave his daily briefing.

During the briefing, Cuomo said that New York State now has the lowest rate of transmission of coronavirus in the United States. At one point, New York State was near the top in the rate of transmission.

“We have to stay there. Now is no time to forget what got us there. We have to stay smart.”

Cuomo says the number that the public should pay attention to is the number of tests done daily.

“We do 50,000 tests per day. More test than any place in the country,” Cuomo said. “Those 50,000 tests will tell you immediately what is happening with the infection rate.”

On Thursday, 42 lives were lost in New York State to coronavirus. However, there are still some hotspots in some zip code in New York City, where the infection rate is up to 50%.

“Where we are today is a pivotal point with the coronavirus,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says the state needs to remain diligent and reopen in phases, as to not suffer any setbacks.

“States that have reopened to quickly or uncontrolled have had to reclose,” Cuomo said. “We have been disciplined in our reopening and that’s what we have to continue to do.”

