NY on PAUSE extended to May 28 for regions that don’t meet benchmarks; NY state beaches could open for Memorial Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was back in Albany on Friday to deliver his daily coronavirus briefing.

On Friday, Cuomo announced that New York on PAUSE was extended to May 28 for those regions that have not met the benchmarks to reopen. He did say, however, if a region does meet the metrics, they are allowed to open the next day and do not have to wait for NY on PAUSE to expire.

It was also mentioned that hair salons and barber shops would reopen during Phase Two.

Cuomo also said that state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware will be open for Memorial Day.

State and local beaches/lakeshores can open the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, with the following conditions:

Mandating no more than 50% capacity by ensuring controlled exits and entrances and limited parking

Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports, like volleyball

Keeping areas of social gathering closed, like designated picnic areas, playgrounds etc.

Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors

Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible

Closing concessions

Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measures and enforce crowd control

City/Town/County beaches may open on the same conditions, subject to local government home rule:

Local governments must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions

If local governments do not enforce the minimum rules, the beach will be closed

Local governments must publicly notify by Wednesday, May 20 if they chose to not open their beaches.

Public pools are not allowed to be opened at this time.

Cuomo also gave further guidance on what businesses that are opening during Phase One have to worry about.

For construction, whether indoor or outdoor, masks must be worn and workers need to practice social distancing, when possible. The employer must provide the masks for employees.

For retail curbside pickup, the employee and purchaser in their vehicle needs to wear a mask. Gloves are preferred and hand sanitizer should be available.

When curbside pickup isn’t possible, orders should be placed ahead of time, and social distancing is required in the store. Patrons and employees must wear masks, and it is preferred that employees wear gloves. There can be no more than 50% occupancy in the store, and hand sanitizer should be available.

