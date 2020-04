WASHINGTON (AP) — Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is defending his decision to not wear a mask during a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic, saying he was unaware of the hospital's coronavirus policy until after he left.

In an appearance on Fox News Channel on Thursday morning, Mrs. Pence said the vice president was following the advice of medical experts and hadn't intended to offend anyone. Pence, like other senior White House staff, is tested for the virus at least once a week.