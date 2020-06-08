As NYS hits 100 days since first positive coronavirus case, NYC enters Phase One

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday marked day 100 since the first positive case of coronavirus was reported in New York State. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his daily briefing from New York City on Monday, where he also announced that New York City was officially entering Phase One.

“I am just so proud of how New Yorkers have responded,” Cuomo said. “We can be a tough crew. New Yorkers heard the message, they did what they had to do. If you told me 100 days ago that we would be reopening when we had no clue…it was frightening, but New Yorkers did it.”

Cuomo said the reopening of New York City is based on data and facts.

“Why are we reopening? Because these results say we can,” Cuomo said,

Those results have showed that of the more than 58,000 tests that were conducted on Sunday, only 702 were positive, which is just over 1%.

“New Yorkers always rise to the occasion. When things are tough, New Yorkers are tougher,” Cuomo said. “I’m so proud to be the Governor of New York.”

Cuomo also announced that the Hudson Valley is set to move to Phase Two tomorrow, and Long Island will follow to Phase Two on Wednesday.

Cuomo also mentioned that it was day 15 of the civil unrests because of the death of Mr. Floyd.

“It’s not just a New York State phenomenon. It’s happening all over the globe,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said reform must be national.

“This is also bigger than what states can do,” he said. “It’s about systemic racism, systemic inequality.”

