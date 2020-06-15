As regions enter Phase Three, Cuomo says gatherings of up to 25 people allowed

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily briefing from Tarrytown on Monday morning at the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, where he announced that the new pedestrian walkway was opening. The path is 3.6-miles long and open to cyclists and pedestrians.

The big announcement Cuomo had on Monday was that gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed in Phase Three. That is up from the 10 person limit. Social distancing guidelines must still be followed.

On Tuesday, Western New York will enter into Phase Three of reopening, and the Capital Region will join in on Phase Three on Wednesday.

Also on Monday, Cuomo announced the deaths related to coronavirus are at a low point.

“This is the lowest number since we the start, and that my friends is a cause to celebrate,” Cuomo said. “All the numbers have been good in New York.”

Monday marked day 22 of civil unrest in our country, and Cuomo said Nee York has passed a number of new laws, which include:

Officers must report a weapon discharged within six hours

Police departments and courts must track arrest data, including race and ethnicity

Police officers are required to provide medical and mental health needs to any person under arrest or in custody who requires it

Police Statistics and Transparency Act (S.1830-C/A.10609)

The Police Statistics and Transparency Act – or STAT Act – requires courts to compile and publish racial and other demographic data of all low-level offenses, including misdemeanors and violations. The data collected must be made available online and updated monthly. The new law also requires police departments to report any arrest-related death to the Department of Criminal Justice Services and to submit annual reports on arrest-related deaths to the Governor and the Legislature.



Weapons Discharge Reporting (S.2575-B/A.10608)

This new law requires that any law enforcement officer or peace officer who discharges their weapon, while on or off duty, where a person could be struck by a bullet from the weapon is required to verbally report the incident to his or her supervisor within six hours and prepare and file a written report within 48 hours of the incident.

Providing Medical and Mental Health Attention to Individuals in Custody (S.6601-A/A.8226)

This new law requires police officers, peace officers and other law enforcement representatives and entities to provide medical and mental health attention to any individual in custody. Police can be liable for damages for anyone who does not receive medical attention and suffers a serious physical injury or has their injury exacerbated by the lack of care.

