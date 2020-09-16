WATCH: Governor Cuomo to make an announcement at 10 a.m. from Point Lookout

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to make an announcement this morning from Point Lookout, New York, which is on Long Island. The announcement is set for 10 a.m. Click the player above to see what he has to say.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tug Hill Commission releases ten year Black River Initiative Progress
- Newsfeed Now: Sally makes landfall; Wildfires rage in the West
- New York State United Teachers files lawsuit following cuts to state education funding
- Nearly 550,000 kids test positive for COVID-19
- Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football