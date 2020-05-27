Cuomo: Infrastructure projects would help supercharge reopening of economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where he met with President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

During his briefing, Cuomo stated he spoke with the president about how infrastructure would help supercharge the reopening of the economy. Cuomo said that infrastructure projects would help put people to work, and boost the economy, saying it has been done before and worked. During the Great Depression, more than 650,000 miles or roads and bridges were built and more than eight million people were employed during that time.

“I have a shovel in the back of my car. We can start today,” Cuomo said.

During his briefing, Cuomo talked a lot about how states needed funding, and he wasn’t talking about just New York State. Cuomo reiterated that this was not a “red or blue” issue and “we are still the United State of America.”

“Look at history. If you don’t learn from the mistakes, you’ll repeat the mistakes,” Cuomo said. “Don’t play your politics at the expense of the citizens you represent.”

Cuomo mentioned that the states that have been impacted the most by COVID-19, like New York, California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, represent one-third of the GDP. Cuomo says there can’t be a national recovery if the state and local governments aren’t funded, and that Washington, D.C. needs to do its part.

Cuomo stated that New York State gives $29 billion more to the federal government that the state gets from the federal government.

“The hypocrisy is insulting,” Cuomo said. “It’s politics 365 days a year..it’s all politics, and that is poison.”

