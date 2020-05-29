Five New York regions can move into Phase Two

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the first five regions to move into Phase One two weeks ago can now begin moving into Phase Two of reopening. Businesses included in Phase Two include barbershops/hair salons, commercial buildings and offices, retail rental, repair, cleaning, auto dealership and rentals, general retail, and real estate.

The regions include the Mohawk Valley, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Central New York.

Barbershops and hair salons will have a strict set of rules to make sure the virus doesn’t spread further.

Barbershop/Hair Salon Guidance

All employees must be tested every two weeks

Everything will be appointment only

50% maximum capacity

Hair services only

employees must wear a mask and face shield

customers must wear a maks

establishments must keep a log of customers for tracing purposes

business owners are encouraged to test themselves and their employees before opening

customers are encouraged to ask if an employee has been tested before getting their hair done

The other sectors in the regions also will have strict rules to stop the spread. The state has put this information on its website.

The Governor said that hospitalizations are down as well as incubations. There were 152 new cases reported Friday and 67 deaths statewide. The Governor said that the state will never be at zero but we are ‘close to the bottom of the curve.’

Regions are compiling testing data daily and allow officials to track the spread of the virus in real-time. The state has the most testing per capita than any other state, may experts have said testing is the key to reopening. Right now the data gathered is first reviewed by the county, then the region, followed by the state and finally by global experts. This is in an effort to make sure the virus isn’t resurging.

New York City is expected to begin Phase One of reopening on June 8. The Governor has said this is a daunting task as the city has never been shut down before. The subway system will be cleaned more than ever before in an effort to keep people safe. Everyone riding is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible. Officials are also encouraging people to ride safely and avoid packed cars if possible.