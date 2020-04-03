New York death toll from coronavirus approaching 3,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily coronavirus briefing from the Red Room in Albany.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

10,482 new positive cases of coronavirus in New York State on Thursday

102,863 total positive coronavirus cases in New York State

260,520 people in New York State have been tested for COVID-19

21,555 people were tested on Thursday alone

14,810 people remain hospitalized in the state with the virus

3,731 of those people are in ICU units

2,935 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in New York State

8,886 people have been discharged from hospitals after being hospitalized with coronavirus

On Friday, Cuomo said he would be issuing an Executive Order that would allow the state to take ventilators and PPE that isn’t in use, and then return or reimburse the facilities.

“I can’t do anything more than that, but I can’t be in a position where people are dying and there are hundreds of ventilators somewhere else,” Cuomo said.

Hotspots of coronavirus continue to be in New York City, with spots popping up on Long Island now. The Javits Center in New York City is now going to be converted to a coronavirus facility. Originally, this was going to be a place for non-coronavirus patients and used as an overflow for hospital patients. The center is FEMA-run, and will add an additional 2,500 beds for COVID-19 patients.

For a second day in a row, Cuomo has called on New York companies to step up and help in making of much-needed supplies.

“These are not complex materials, and we will work with New York manufacturers to make these materials,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also thanked all the volunteers that have offered up their services. More than 20,000 healthcare workers have offered up to work in New York State. Cuomo says he will return the favor and New Yorkers will go to hotspots across the country when the pandemic has ended in our area.