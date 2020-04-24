Cuomo issues executive order for NY voters to receive absentee voter application

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During Friday’s coronavirus update, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says all registered voters in New York State will receive an absentee voter application to be able to vote absentee during the June 23rd election. The executive order says all New Yorkers who are registered to vote will receive a postage-paid application to apply to receive a ballot to vote absentee. Cuomo said while voting absentee will be an option, polls will still be open.

When it comes to the numbers, Cuomo says coronavirus cases are continuing to go down. He said hospitalizations and intubations are down across the state. However, on Thursday, there were 422 deaths related to coronavirus in New York State.

“We changed the projection on the way up, so we can change the projection on the way down,” Cuomo said, reiterating that social distancing and other actions that the state has made have made a distance. He warns if New Yorkers decide to not abide by NY Pause, the rate of infection could go back up, and spike dramatically.

When asked about when the state would reopen, Cuomo mentioned that the Centers for Disease Control said the recommendations are for there to be two straight weeks of decline or flattening of the curve for reopening to happen. Cuomo said he wants to see two weeks of declining coronavirus numbers before the state reopens.

Cuomo also said that the state is looking in to new cleaning and disinfecting provisions, which would also help opening the state back up.

Here is how long coronavirus can live on surfaces:

Up to 72 hrs on plastic and stainless steel

Up to 24 hrs on cardboard

Up to 4 hours on copper

Droplets in air for 3 hours before they fall

