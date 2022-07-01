ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the extraordinary session. You can watch the full update in the player below.

During the update, Hochul talked about her issuing a proclamation to enshrine the right to abortion access in the New York State Constitution. The New York State Senate also passed a proposed bill to enact gun safety legislation in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen. It still needs to pass the Assembly.

The bill includes a list of locations where people cannot carry guns. This includes schools, summer camps, libraries, daycares, parks and playgrounds, theaters, museums, entertainment venues, places of worship, polling places, health and medical institutions, and many other places.

In addition, Hochul said there is an amendment to penal law to change the term body vest to body armor. Once enacted, this will apply to a broader array of protective equipment. The bill includes ammunition background checks, as well as New York becoming a point of contact state.