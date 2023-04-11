NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is speaking at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s virtual press conference on medication abortion rulings. The digital press conference began shortly after noon.

“We’ll continue to open our arms to all people seeking freedom and autonomy,” Hochul said as part of her remarks in response to a federal judge in Texas blocking the FDA-approved mifepristone, a medication used to terminate early pregnancies. “Lets win this fight.”

Speaking after several individuals fighting to protect reproductive choice in the Empire State, Hochul highlighted steps New York has taken to enshire abortion rights. And in response to the court ruling out of Texas, she has proposed that the still will:

Dedicate $20 million more to support access to reproductive care

Stockpile a 5-year, 150,000 dose supply of misoprostol, another abortion medication

Require private insurance to better cover medication prescribed off-label for abortions

Increase Medicaid reimbursement rates

Let pharmacists prescribe birth control

Implement data privacy protections

Expand abortion access on SUNY and CUNY campuses

Other speakers included: