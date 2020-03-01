WATCH: Jim Boeheim meets with the media following Syracuse’s Carrier Dome finale loss to North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse closed out its home schedule with North Carolina inside the Carrier Dome more more time this season.

The Orange fell to the Tarheels 92-79. Watch Head Coach Jim Boeheim’s full post game press conference above.

