NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is hosting a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the pandemic response efforts.

The governor began the briefing by announcing New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that the result was from a rapid test. The governor said Bassett is vaccinated, and boosted, and is feeling fine. The health commissioner will undergo further testing, but as she tested positive, she was not present for Monday’s briefing.

The governor announced Monday that New York set a new record Sunday for highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, with 23,391 confirmed cases.

“You can see the cases per 100,000 people has been rising, four times as many new cases from last week. We had about 6,000 new cases last Sunday to 23,000 this week. So that is a very high spike in cases.”

The governor said other nations that first confirmed the presence of omicron saw a sudden surge in new cases, and then a decrease.

“We are starting to see some encouraging news from other nations affected [by omicron],” Gov. Hochul said. “Those numbers went up quickly and then came back down and that what we expect to see happening here as well.

The governor said the increase in new cases is leading to an increase in COVID hospitalizations as well.

“It did not have to be this way,” Gov. Hochul said. “We did not have to have this many hospitalizations. This is putting a real stress on our smaller Upstate hospital systems, but this is not March of 2020. It is not even December 2020 — they’re not comparable. We have to meet this moment with action.”

The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor Monday, is as follows:

32,962,600 total doses administered

136,4022 total doses administered in past 24 hours

94.3% of New Yorkers 18 and older with at least one dose

82.3% of New Yorkers 18 and older fully vaccinated

74.4% of New Yorkers 12 to 17 with at least one dose

65.5% of New Yorkers 12 to 17 fully vaccinated

25.4% of New Yorkers 5-11 with at least one dose

14.8% of New Yorkers 5-11 fully vaccinated

The governor encouraged fully vaccinated New Yorkers to get the booster shot as well.

“If you were willing to get a vaccination, and the boosters are now available, you need to be ready to get in line to get that booster,” Gov. Hochul said.

