WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement leaders holding gun violence conference at Albany’s US Courthouse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon of the Northern District of New York is holding a press conference with other local law enforcement leaders in Albany.
On the north steps of the U.S. Courthouse at 3:30 p.m., they’ll talk about collaborative efforts among federal, state, and local agencies to address gun violence and other firearms crimes.
